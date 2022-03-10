Erbert & Gerbert’s Taps Jeremy Burke as Chief Operations Officer

Erbert & Gerbert’s, a Midwest-based fast casual restaurant sandwich shop innovator known for its quality sandwiches, soups and adventurous flavors, is rapidly expanding. With that acceleration comes a promotion in brand leadership with the naming of Jeremy Burke to Chief Operations Officer.

Burke is a creative and insightful executive leader with over fifteen years of results in executing strategy and brand development in the restaurant industry. In his previous role as Vice President of Brand Development and Strategy, he focused on revitalizing and expanding the Erbert & Gerbert’s brand across the country.

Previous to Erbert & Gerbert’s, Jeremy was the Brand & Creative Lead with Buffalo Wild Wings, where he spent more than a decade building the brand as it grew from 300 locations to more than 1,000 today. Burke was key in the chain’s brand positioning and messaging through multiple touch points, driving both awareness and store traffic. He has been recognized nationally for his extraordinary brand building efforts. He aims to do the same with Erbert & Gerbert’s, now as COO.

“Jeremy is a vet in the industry, and has been with our company in key roles for over four years. He has been integral to Erbert & Gerbert’s success, particularly through the challenges of the pandemic and thriving beyond. He will continue to oversee a cross-functional team that includes operations, marketing, technology, franchise development and supply as he manages the business overall. He’ll also focus his energy on short and long-term strategic planning for the company and help further ignite brand growth. He is a valuable asset to our success and I look forward to working with him as COO, ” says Eric Wolfe, president & CEO, Erbert & Gerbert’s.

From a sales perspective, Erbert & Gerbert’s is focused on increasing SSS and profitability for the fast-growing brand and its locations. The company’s double digit comp sales increase and historically high AUV of over $850,000 has positioned the brand for rapid expansion. Plans include near-term expansion of corporate locations in Minneapolis, St Paul and surrounding areas. The brand also plans to open multiple traditional and small footprint franchise locations across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois and Ohio showcasing a new store design and concept that exceeds customer expectations for quality & convenience.