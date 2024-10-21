Erbert & Gerbert’s, the beloved Sandwich chain known for its fresh, flavorful sandwiches and soups, unveiled an exciting new menu item: Rotisserie Chicken Sandwiches! Recently re-imagined, these delectable sandwiches feature tender, juicy rotisserie chicken and a unique twist on their classic deli chicken sandwich experience, now available at all Erbert & Gerbert’s locations.

The launch of “The Rotisserie Revolution” introduces a quartet of mouth-watering options that will delight both loyal fans and newcomers alike. Each sandwich is crafted with high-quality, rotisserie chicken and paired with a harmonious blend of fresh ingredients to create an unforgettable taste sensation.

Introducing the Stars of the Rotisserie Revolution:

Apollo: A savory blend of rotisserie chicken, BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, creamy avocado, ripe tomato, fresh lettuce, and Hellmann’s mayo.

A savory blend of rotisserie chicken, BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, creamy avocado, ripe tomato, fresh lettuce, and Hellmann’s mayo. Nebula: A heavenly combination featuring rotisserie chicken, creamy ranch, crispy bacon, provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, and Hellmann’s mayo.

A heavenly combination featuring rotisserie chicken, creamy ranch, crispy bacon, provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, and Hellmann’s mayo. Quatro: A delightful duet of flavors, this sandwich stars rotisserie chicken topped with zesty cranberry sauce, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, refreshing cucumber, crisp lettuce, and Hellmann’s mayo.

A delightful duet of flavors, this sandwich stars rotisserie chicken topped with zesty cranberry sauce, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, refreshing cucumber, crisp lettuce, and Hellmann’s mayo. Spartan: This robust creation showcases rotisserie chicken slathered in honey mustard, paired with crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, juicy tomato, fresh lettuce, and Hellmann’s mayo.

“We’re excited to bring ‘The Rotisserie Revolution’ to our loyal customers,” said Eric Wolfe, CEO of Erbert & Gerbert’s. “By incorporating rotisserie chicken into our classic chicken sandwiches, we’ve elevated our menu while still honoring the flavors our fans know and love. Each new sandwich offers a dynamic experience that is sure to satisfy and inspire.”

Join Erbert & Gerbert’s in celebrating the launch of the Rotisserie Chicken Sandwiches—an innovative leap forward in deli sandwiches that emphasizes quality, taste, and fun. These flavorful creations are ready to take their place on your lunch table, available now at all Erbert & Gerbert’s locations.