Erbert & Gerbert’s, the beloved Sandwich chain known for its fresh, flavorful sandwiches and soups, unveiled two new menu items: Spicy Italian & Southern Cheesesteak. Crafted for those who crave a touch of intensity, these limited-time sandwiches from Erbert & Gerbert’s deliver a carefully calibrated punch of spice, designed to ignite your palate and leave you wanting more.

Get your Spicy Fix: Two New Sandwiches that pack a punch!

Spicy Italian: Prepare for a symphony of savory heat! We’re talking layers of robust capicola and salami, mingling with creamy provolone, all drizzled with a tangy oil & vinegar duet. But hold on, the heat’s about to drop: fiery jalapeños, crisp onions, and a whisper of oregano, all nestled in a bed of fresh tomato and lettuce, and then, the grand finale, a swipe of our signature spicy mayo that’ll have your tastebuds doing the tango.

Southern Cheesesteak: Picture this: tender, juicy cheesesteak, sizzling alongside a vibrant medley of peppers and onions, all melting into a gooey blanket of cheese. Now, crank up the volume! We've added a jolt of jalapeños and a generous slathering of our electrifying spicy mayo, creating a down-home flavor explosion that'll have you hollerin' for more.

We’re excited to offer our guests a new level of spice with these limited-time sandwiches,” shared Eric Wolfe, CEO of Erbert & Gerbert’s. “Whether you prefer a subtle warmth or a bold kick, there’s a flavor profile designed to ignite your tastebuds.

Join Erbert & Gerbert’s in celebrating the launch of their New Spicy Sandwiches—available now at all Erbert & Gerbert’s locations – just in time to drop the heat!