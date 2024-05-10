Although order management technology is the heartbeat of any solid catering framework, catering expert Erle Dardick, founder of The Off Premises Growth Academy, understands it’s just one piece of the overall business strategy. The fact that many independent and multi-unit restaurant brands, still struggle with incorporating a scalable, reliable, and predictable catering program into their operations, is one of many reasons Dardick is hosting The Restaurant Catering Workshop Oct. 15-16, 2024, immediately following the conclusion of the Fast Casual Executive Summit, at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel in Denver.

“After hearing from dozens of foodservice operators and supply chain partners about their desire for more education around takeout, delivery, and catering, I made the decision to re-establish my training, certification, and workshops, under the umbrella of the Off Premises Growth Academy,” said Dardick, who also founded MonkeyMedia Software, The Catering Institute, and Catering Insights, and sold to ezCater in 2019.

Dardick and several industry catering operations and technology experts will teach attendees how to integrate a data-driven B2B & catering revenue model and a benchmark to help operators select the right catering technology platforms for their specific operational model.

Restaurant operators may register here to attend The Restaurant Catering Workshop.

The event is for restaurant and foodservice operators only, as well as a few vendors interested in sponsorship opportunities. Request sponsorship info here.