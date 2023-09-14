European Bakery-Cafe La Boulangerie Boul'Mich Secures Lease in Miami's Historic District

La Boulangerie Boul'Mich, the beloved European bakery café celebrated for its Latin twist, announces a significant milestone in its journey of growth. The renowned bakery has secured a lease for a new store situated within the iconic DuPont Building, a historic landmark. This strategic addition establishes a captivating flagship destination in the heart of Miami's historic district.

For the past two decades or since 1998, La Boulangerie Boul’Mich has been an artisanal European bakery and cafe with a distinctive Latin influence, delighting guests across Southern Florida. Recognized for its delectable croissants, pastries and sandwiches, La Boulangerie Boul’Mich has earned a dedicated following among both residents and tourists by blending tradition with contemporary flair – a testament to its expanding popularity.

The DuPont Building, steeped in history and admired for its architectural grandeur, offers an idyllic backdrop for La Boulangerie Boul'Mich's visionary pursuits and new location. Once a revered bank, the building's vintage charm provides the perfect canvas for infusing a fresh and dynamic new chapter into its story.

Corinne Farkash Mizrahi, Chief Marketing Officer for La Boulangerie Boul’Mich, shares her enthusiasm: "Our foray into the esteemed DuPont Building marks an extraordinary accomplishment. This venture not only symbolizes a new phase for our brand but also celebrates culinary excellence and community connection. Our commitment to delivering top-tier baked goods with a slice of Latin culture remains unwavering, and we eagerly anticipate sharing this passion with the Miami community."

The metamorphosis of the DuPont Building is already underway, with extensive renovations planned to enhance its allure and establish a hub of sophisticated establishments. La Boulangerie Boul'Mich takes center stage in this transformation, embracing the challenge of seamlessly blending its distinctive charm with the building's storied heritage.

As part of this ambitious endeavor, La Boulangerie Boul'Mich will be a part of redefining the DuPont Building as Miami's premier destination, or “it” spot alongside other upscale boutiques and stores. Envisioned as a space where art, culture and culinary mastery converge, it promises an environment where guests can indulge their senses and immerse themselves in an unforgettable experience.

Having achieved success through six flourishing franchise locations and one kiosk, this new location underscores La Boulangerie Boul'Mich's commitment to pushing boundaries, fostering innovation and delivering excellence. The Miami community eagerly anticipates savoring the harmonious blend of history and modernity within the renovated DuPont Building upon the store's grand opening.