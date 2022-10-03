European Bakery Piroshky Piroshky Goes on Countrywide Tour

Piroshky Piroshky is celebrating its 30th anniversary by touring the U.S.

We’re heading to Colorado by popular demand. This time we're visiting Greenwood Village, hosted by our friend at Grange Food Hall. We'll also be in Colorado Springs with Cerberus Brewing Company in the Seven's Gate Taproom.

Starting today, you can enjoy a taste of Seattle’s internationally renowned bakery Piroshky Piroshky for Pre-Order Pickup on the selected dates.

Founded in Seattle's historic Pike Place Market, Piroshky Piroshky has offered hand-crafted Eastern European pastries to loyal fans since 1992.



Famous for its long lines out the door, Piroshky Piroshky Bakery has received widespread acclaim over the years, including a feature on Anthony Bourdain's “No Reservations” and voted one of “The 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America” by the Smithsonian.

“Over the years, when people visit our bakery from all over the U.S., they often ask when we will be in their city. We listened and decided to travel to cities across the United States to meet our customers personally – and connect with our community across the country," says Olga Sagan, owner of Piroshky Piroshky.

With free delivery from Seattle’s favorite bakery to your city, our hand-held pies are not to be missed.

If it’s your first time, we invite you to visit our website to check out our unique and delicious options, including seasonal items available for a limited time.

How it works:

1. Select our best-selling pies online at piroshkybakery.com ahead of our visit.

2. Relax knowing your piroshky is both hand-made and made to order. (Items are flash frozen delivery.)

3. Pick up your piroshky on the event day, and say "Hi", we love making new friends! :) It's that simple, delicious & fun.