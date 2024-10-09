Mike Baldinger, Co-Founder, and Managing Partner at Evention, highlights the significant time franchise owners are dedicating to resolving discrepancies in posted transactions, prompting them to seek operational efficiencies.

“With the rise of mobile orders and digital payments, payment methods in the reconciliation process are becoming increasingly complex. Alongside traditional credit card and cash payments, owners of quick-service and fast-casual restaurant franchises face more challenges in safeguarding their revenue than ever before,” said Baldinger.

In response to these evolving needs, Evention has expanded its platform to automate the reconciliation of all payment methods—ensuring accurate, scalable revenue recognition. This enhancement is designed to alleviate the burdens of manual reconciliation and to bolster financial accuracy for franchise owners.

The Impact of Digital Payments

Digital payments, particularly Card-Not-Present (CNP) transactions, represent a significant challenge for businesses—constituting over 30% of total sales per the Federal Reserve. As CNP payments increase, so do associated interchange fees, chargebacks, and the potential for fraud. The absence of the physical card complicates the verification of the payer’s identity, resulting in heightened costs.

Replacing Traditional Spreadsheet Workflows with Automation

The inefficiencies of manual reconciliation processes are apparent, particularly for franchise owners reliant on spreadsheets. Evention offers a robust automation solution that streamlines payment reconciliation across multiple dimensions, including reconciling credit card processors with point-of-sale data, cash transactions against POS records, payments with bank statements, and posting reconciled payments into General Ledger or other accounting systems.

For restaurant franchise owners, automating payment reconciliation reduces reconciliation time, ensures accurate revenue reporting, decreases fees and fraud risk, and minimizes cash and credit card shrinkage with tighter controls. Additionally, it enhances compliance and audit transparency.

What types of franchisees can benefit?

Franchise owners with 15+ locations can greatly benefit from modern operational efficiency, reducing time and errors associated with manual reconciliation. Similarly, growing franchisees who are looking to scale their operations without the need to increase staffing levels can leverage these benefits to optimize business practices.

Data visibility and precise payment reconciliation are essential for franchise owners to make informed decisions and secure their revenue. Evention’s analytics improve online security, clarify chargeback categories, and reduce fees and reverse payments that cut into profits. Additionally, Evention’s payment reconciliation ensures that all payment types are accurately reconciled, accounting for every transaction to guarantee revenue accuracy.