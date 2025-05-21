Everbowl, the fast-growing superfood franchise known for its craft açaí bowls and premium ingredients, today announces their 100th store opening in Lincoln, Nebraska, marking a major milestone in the brand’s national expansion. With existing locations in 27 states across the country, the new Lincoln store reflects everbowl’s growing presence and continued consumer demand for energizing, better-for-you food options.

At the heart of everbowl’s menu is açaí, sourced directly from Brazil, along with other time-tested superfoods designed to fuel active lifestyles. Founder Jeff Fenster established the company’s direct sourcing model after traveling to Brazil to learn from local harvesting communities, ensuring quality and authenticity. Today, everbowl continues to support those same communities by reinvesting in artisan-made goods tied to the brand’s signature ingredients. Everbowl continues to evolve its offering through product extensions like the Sips beverage line and its new collection of warm Toast options, expanding its mission to deliver craveable, accessible, and value-driven options to consumers across the country.

“This 100th store is more than a milestone – it’s a reflection of the movement we’re building,” said Jeff Fenster, founder and CEO of everbowl. “Our mission has always been to make nutritious, functional food accessible to everyone, and to do it in a way that’s rooted in authenticity and purpose. From sourcing premium açaí straight from Brazil to empowering franchisees across the country, we’re proud to fuel active lifestyles and help more people feel good about what they’re eating.”

The new location is part of a broader expansion led by franchise partners across the country, including Drew Brees, NFL Super Bowl champion and entrepreneur. Through the EB Masters Group, Brees and everbowl area representative Alex Yeater have currently opened over 30 locations across the Southeast and Midwest states.

Since 2016, Fenster has shepherded everbowl through an impressive growth trajectory, with the brand on track to reach $50 millionby the end of 2025. In the past three years alone, everbowl has served over 5 million customers, bringing on an average of 50,000 new customers each month. Its vertically integrated model, powered by sister construction and design company WeBuild, allows franchisees to scale efficiently while preserving operational consistency and brand integrity, giving everbowl a unique edge to scale quickly and profitably.

Everbowl’s 100th location will formally open at 2801 Pine Lake Rd, Ste A, where guests will get a first taste of everbowl’s limited-time Spring menu, featuring the Butterfly Coconut Bowl – a vibrant blend of Coco Lemon and Coco Love bases topped with granola, strawberry, pineapple, kiwi, and coconut – and the refreshing Butterfly Pea Lemonade Sip, made with dragon fruit syrup and a house-crafted Butterfly Pea infusion.