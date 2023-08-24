Evergreens Chooses Bikky as Customer Data and Analytics Partner

Bikky, a customer data platform built exclusively for multi-unit restaurants, today announced that Evergreens, the Northwest’s destination for salads, wraps and warm bowls, selected Bikky as its customer data and analytics partner.

Evergreens’ leadership team previously relied on spreadsheets to understand how different toppings or dishes impacted their customers. They’d spend hours manually pulling and analyzing orders from different systems. This significantly limited their ability to adapt their marketing, operational, and culinary strategies to changes in customer behavior. Bikky automates this process, enabling Evergreens to easily track how every menu item impacts sales, retention, and frequency at each location.

“Bikky's menu-level data is a game changer,” says Stephanie Bills, Marketing Director at Evergreens. “We use it in almost every aspect of the business from menu development, to predictive product ordering, to almost every corner of marketing. Being able to drill into what specific items work best for acquisition and which ones keep guests coming back for more has had a near intangible impact on our strategies.”

Restaurants today have to navigate one of the toughest operating environments on record. They face changing consumer preferences and ordering habits, rising expectations, and increased competition. Bikky enables restaurants like Evergreens to adapt to this new normal through a deep understanding of how these changes impact customer behavior. With Bikky, restaurants can make data-driven decisions that improve their bottom-lines and the customer experience.

“Evergreens is one of the most innovative, customer-centric salad concepts in the industry,” says Bikky co-founder and CEO Abhinav Kapur. “They’re obsessed with differentiating themselves in a crowded category and consistently highlighting that differentiation to win new fans. It’s an honor to partner in their vision of being one of the most customizable, unique, and freshest concepts in the Pacific Northwest.”