EveryBite, the restaurant-tech company behind SmartMenu™, today announced it’s joining Olo’s partner ecosystem, making it easier for restaurants to deliver more personal, connected dining experiences.

Smarter Choices, Happier Guests

With over 7 million visits and counting across 7,000+ restaurant locations, SmartMenu™ is transforming how diners discover what to eat. Each visit sparks meaningful engagement, with guests exploring an average of twenty dishes, filters, or ingredients to find options that align with their tastes, nutrition goals, and dietary needs. This ingredient-first approach gives guests instant confidence in every choice, while empowering restaurants with actionable insights that drive loyalty, repeat visits, and measurable revenue growth.

Now, through EveryBite’s partnership with Olo, this personalized SmartMenu experience will extend even further, integrating directly into digital ordering channels to reach more guests, streamline operations, and unlock new opportunities for restaurant growth.

Personalization Drives Performance

SmartMenu data reveals that transparency and personalization are reshaping the way guests make purchasing decisions:

Dishes with complete ingredient details earn 4x more views.

Meals with clear allergen or dietary filters see 3.6x higher engagement and 2.8x more repeat visits.

With 70% of menu traffic now on mobile, guests make faster, filter-driven decisions that directly lead to more orders.

Menus that adapt to seasons and regions outperform static ones by 10–15%, with searches for “high-protein” and “low-carb” up 20–30% in summer and “gluten-free” and “vegan” surging in January.

Together, these trends highlight the rise of the Modern Diner, a generation of Gen Z and Millennial guests who want to know exactly what’s in their food and where it comes from. They’re shaping the future of dining, representing 44% of today’s dining guests and an estimated $200 billion in annual restaurant spending power. This audience delivers 24% higher lifetime value and stronger profit margins for restaurants that meet their expectations for transparency, personalization, and trust.

Through Olo’s platform, which serves over 750 restaurant brands and 89,000 locations nationwide, EveryBite will extend its ingredient-first personalization technology directly into digital ordering and loyalty ecosystems. Together, the two companies are bridging a critical gap between menu transparency, guest trust, and operational efficiency.

“Consumers want more than just convenience, they want menus that reflect their unique needs,” said Sid Conklin, CEO of EveryBite. “By partnering with Olo, we’re giving restaurants the ability to meet the 33 million Americans with food allergies and the 105 million with dietary preferences where they already are, inside their ordering journey. That means higher guest satisfaction, stronger loyalty, and proven revenue growth.”

“EveryBite’s SmartMenu solution aligns perfectly with Olo’s vision to help restaurant brands treat every guest like a regular,” said Sean J. Marrero – Senior Director, Partner Ecosystem at Olo. “Together, we’re empowering brands to embrace digital tools that help them better understand and cater to each guest’s unique needs—while staying compliant and reaching the larger community of allergen-sensitive and diet-conscious diners who represent a $133 billion market opportunity.”

The partnership will enable Olo customers to seamlessly integrate EveryBite’s SmartMenu technology into their digital menus and ordering channels, helping them build trust, drive revenue growth, and deliver a modern dining experience that delights every guest.