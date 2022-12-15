Everytable Approaches 40 Openings Just in 2020

Everytable’s latest store openings will mark 40 locations opened just this year, reaching its goal of tripling their footprint in 2022, with plans to open an additional 75 stores in 2023. The ten new Los Angeles storefronts set to open by the end of 2022 are located in Whittier, Hollywood, Santa Monica, Westwood, Mid-Wilshire, Pico Robertson, Culver City-Washington, East Hollywood (on Vermont), Van Nuys, and Culver City (on Sepulveda). The retail shops are perfect for grabbing a quick, nutritious lunch or stocking up on budget-friendly, ready-to-eat meals.

As 2022 comes to a close, Everytable also expanded its Pay It Forward (PIF) program, allowing customers to purchase a meal for someone in need at any Everytable store or online at Everytable.com. Since the PIF program began in 2018 to address food insecurity across LA county, Everytable has provided more than 20,000 free meals by partnering with mission-aligned organizations and government agencies to help distribute the meals in the communities they serve. Everytable has named Polo’s Pantry in LA County andCity Harvest in New York as their ‘official PIF partners’. This holiday season Everytable hopes to make a positive impact by distributing a total of over 8,000 free, nutritious meals before the end of the year.

“Achieving our goal requires that our meals be both affordable and accessible, and a huge part of that is growing our locations to reach communities where nutritious food options are limited,” says Sam Polk, CEO of Everytable. “This growth along with the Pay it Forward program and other community partnerships makes it possible to honor our mission to make a positive impact on food insecurity across Southern California, New York, and beyond.”