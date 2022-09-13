Everytable Opening New Storefront in Canoga Park

Everytable, a mission-driven food company that fights for food justice by making fresh, nutritious food accessible and affordable for all, is opening its newest storefront in Canoga Park at 20944 Roscoe Blvd. on Friday, September 16. This new storefront marks Everytable’s fourth store in San Gabriel Valley (following Northridge, Van Nuys, and Chatsworth) and is perfect for grabbing a quick, nutritious lunch or stocking up on budget-friendly, ready-to-eat meals for those on the go, starting at just $6. In addition to the everyday affordability of their chef-crafted bowls, wraps, and salads, Everytable also provides customers with excellent meal planning opportunities using their “Buy 5 Get 1 Free” where customers have the opportunity to buy five meals and get one free any day of the week.

Everytable is based in Los Angeles and in 2022 expanded its reach to San Diego, Orange County, the Bay Area and, most recently, New York. Currently delivering millions of chef-prepared meals throughout Southern California, Everytable is on track to triple its footprint this year as it continues to expand to new communities.

“Our expansion throughout Los Angeles County brings us closer to accomplishing our goal of providing a better alternative to fast food,” says Sam Polk, CEO, Everytable. “We’re able to extend our nutritious and affordable meals at the new Canoga Park, to continue to positively impact our food system in a new area of the community.”