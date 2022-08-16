Everytable Opens Latest Store in Torrance

Everytable, a mission-driven food company that fights for food justice by making fresh, nutritious food accessible and affordable for all, opened its newest storefront in Torrance at 1662 Sepulveda Boulevard on Monday, August 15. Located near a number of apartment buildings and other places of business, this new storefront is perfect for grabbing a quick, nutritious lunch or stocking up on budget-friendly, ready-to-eat meals for those on the go, starting at just $7. In addition to the everyday affordability of their chef-crafted bowls, wraps, and salads, Everytable also provides customers with excellent meal planning opportunities using their “Stock up Mondays” where customers have the option to buy five meals and get one free, and “Free Meal Fridays” where customers get a free meal when they spend $25 or more.

Everytable is based in Los Angeles and in 2022 expanded its reach to San Diego, Orange County, the Bay Area and, most recently, New York. Currently delivering millions of chef-prepared meals throughout Southern California, Everytable is on track to triple its footprint as it continues to expand to new communities.

“Our expansion throughout Los Angeles County brings us closer to accomplishing our goal of providing a better alternative to fast food,” says Sam Polk, CEO, Everytable. “With the new Torrance store, we’re able to extend our nutritious and affordable meals to a new area of the community and continue to impact our food system positively.”