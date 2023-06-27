Everytable Raises $25 Million

Everytable, a mission-driven food company that fights for food justice by making fresh, nutritious food accessible and affordable for all, announced today that it has successfully raised $25 million in the initial closing of its Series C-2 preferred stock financing. The round was led by the Dohmen Company Foundation (DCF) through the Dohmen Impact Investment Fund, focused on investing in companies capable of preventing and reversing diet-related disease. Joining DCF are existing Everytable investors Creadev, Gullspång Re:foods and Kaiser Permanente Ventures.

The investment in Everytable is the first for the Dohmen Impact Investment fund since it was launched in March 2023 to accelerate the growth of for-profit social enterprises advancing proven food solutions that improve human health. The latest funding will be used to fuel growth of Everytable’s retail stores and food services business throughout Southern California, the Bay Area, and New York City. Everytable tripled its retail footprint in 2022 to nearly 50 locations and plans to open up to 25 additional stores by the end of 2023.

“We are inspired by the Dohmen Company’s long history in the healthcare industry and their dedication to our shared mission to make nutritious food accessible to everyone, everywhere,” says Sam Polk, CEO and founder of Everytable. "The continued commitment from our investors, despite a steep decline in venture funding overall, speaks volumes about their confidence in our ability to address one of the most pressing and persistent issues of our time.”

DCF and Everytable teams first connected through the 2022 White House Conference on Hunger Nutrition and Health, at which time both organizations committed to the President’s bold goal of ending hunger and reducing diet-related diseases by 2030.

“The Dohmen Impact Investment Fund is proud to make its inaugural investment in Everytable to realize the Fund’s goal of making healthy eating ubiquitous,” says Rachel Roller, President and CEO of the Dohmen Company Foundation. “We encourage other foundations, socially conscious businesses, and investors to join us in prioritizing investments in healthy food solutions, such as Everytable, to address the growing diet-related disease epidemic.”