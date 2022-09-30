Evil Genius Beer Company and White Castle Join Forces

Evil Genius Beer Company has unveiled their most craveable partnership yet as they announce a new limited edition beer, It Hits Different, with the iconic fast-food brand, White Castle.



Evil Genius has made a national name for itself with beers that tap into the cultural zeitgeist and with collaborations with some of the biggest brands across the country including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Miller High Life, and Auntie Anne’s. Now Evil Genius has partnered with White Castle, home to The Original Slider, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain, since 1921, and the category leader in frozen Sliders, through its retail division, which celebrates 35 years this year.



It Hits Different is a 6.5% ABV Tangerine IPA brewed with the new, exciting Sabro Hop as well as classic Centennial Hops to celebrate White Castle’s recent hundredth birthday and underscore the brand’s duality of innovation and long standing heritage. With subtle bitterness from the beer's unique hop profile countered with a pleasant, light tangerine sweetness, It Hits Different was developed to be the perfect partner to White Castle's signature sliders. The cheeky name is a nod to the two companies’ legacies as tastemakers, creating a product that is one-of-a-kind and uniquely satisfying–there’s nothing else like it.

“Nostalgia is such a big part of our brand and with White Castle’s over one hundred year legacy it just seemed like a perfect fit to partner with them to create a beer that is as memorable as it is tasty,” says Evil Genius Co-Founder, Trevor Hayward.



“Evil Genius knows a thing or two about thinking original–so when they approached us on the idea of partnering on the It Hits Different White Castle-inspired beer, it was easy to raise our glasses and say cheers,” says Lynn Blashford, CMO, White Castle.



It Hits Different will be available starting October 3rd in stores throughout Evil Genius’ distribution footprint including DE, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, VA and RI. It will be available in cans for beer and retail stores, and kegs (sixtels and halves) for bars and restaurants. The recommended price for a six pack can vary by market, but will be around $11.99.



To kick off the release, you can also look forward to a launch party at the brewery in Philadelphia on Friday, September 30th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. The first 200 attendees will receive a complimentary can of the new collaboration beer. This free event will feature exclusive It Hits Different branded swag, raffle prizes, and more.



Brandgenuity, the licensing agency for White Castle, brokered the partnership and is supporting the program rollout.