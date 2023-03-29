Evil Genius Beer Company and White Castle Join Forces Again

Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company and iconic food brand, White Castle, have joined forces once again to create another limited edition, craveably sophisticated collaboration that’s bold, tasty and best served with Sliders.



Evil Genius has become a household beer staple with their witty names and playful attitude, along with their creative joint-projects with some of the country’s biggest food and beverage brands. Last year, their partnership with White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain and category leader in frozen sliders, became one of their most celebrated projects to date. The two renowned brands partnered to produce It Hits Different, a Tangerine IPA that was met with instant applause from both casual beer drinkers and aficionados alike. Now, the two are building off of the success of this previous partnership with a brand new craveable brew dubbed, Main Character Energy.



Main Character Energy is a 6% ABV Hazy Kiwi Dragon Fruit IPA, a unique twist on the popular India Pale Ale beer style. The beer features both Simcoe and Strata hops that add a tropical fruit and zesty citrus character to the beer.



“Both Evil Genius and White Castle have long been innovators in their respective spaces. With the success of the first beer we knew we had to lean into our shared talent for creativity to up the ante and deliver a truly special product,” says Trevor Hayward, co-founder of Evil Genius.



“We are excited to celebrate another round of collaborating with our friends from Evil Genius - this bold, new and craveable brew will inspire the raising of glasses wherever it’s enjoyed,” says Lynn Blashford, White Castle chief marketing officer.



Main Character Energy will be available starting April 3rd in stores throughout Evil Genius’ distribution footprint which includes CT, DE, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, VA, and RI. The beer will come packaged in both cans for retail stores and kegs for bars and restaurants. The price for a six-pack may vary depending on the market but will be around $11.99.



To kick off the release, Cravers can also look forward to a launch party at Evil Genius in Philadelphia on Thursday, March 30th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. The first 200 attendees will receive a complimentary can of the new collaboration beer. This free event will feature Main Character Energy-branded swag, raffle prizes and more.



Brandgenuity, the licensing agency for White Castle, brokered the partnership and is supporting the program rollout.