ezCater, the leading food for work technology company in the US, announced its first-ever sitewide promotion Deal-icious Summer Savings. The two-week event offers mouthwatering discounts on food from thousands of participating restaurants on ezcater.com and the ezCater app. Customers can save $20 off orders of $200 or more, $30 off $300 or more, and $40 off $400 or more, on orders placed and fulfilled from June 24, 2024 through July 5, 2024, with promo code DEALS.

“Food is a powerful tool to bring people together,” said Michelle Smart, Chief Customer Care Officer, ezCater. “With our Deal-icious Summer Savings, workplaces can take advantage of these exclusive offers to create more moments of connection and collaboration, whether for a meeting, team lunch, or happy hour celebrating the summer.”

A Variety of Options at Your Fingertips

Participating restaurants offer a diverse range of options to please any palate, including select locations from Einstein Bros. Bagels, Sweetgreen, and Subway, as well as countless local favorites.

Unbeatable Savings Exclusively on ezCater

These Deal-icious Summer Savings offers are exclusively available on ezCater.com and the ezCater app. Placing an order is easy: Customers simply filter to see participating restaurants in their location, choose their desired restaurant and select their menu items, add to cart, and apply the code DEALS at checkout. They can also opt into texts or download the ezCater app to get reminders about the promotion.

Need Food for Your Workplace? ezCater can help. With a nationwide network of over 100,000 restaurants and caterers, ezCater is a comprehensive, flexible solution for workplace food needs, from breakfast for one-off meetings, to daily employee lunches in place of a corporate cafeteria. With ezCater, customers have complete visibility of their organization’s food spend, centralized invoicing, and award-winning, 24/7 customer service.

The Deal-icious Summer Savings promotion kicks off at 12:00 a.m. EDT on June 24, 2024, and ends at 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 5, 2024. Terms and conditions apply to all offers. For more information on ezCater’s Deal-icious Summer Savings, visit: https://www.ezcater.com/company/lp/deal-icious-terms-and-conditions.