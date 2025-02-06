ezCater, the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US, launched a new public menu API that enables restaurant technology platforms to integrate with ezCater, ultimately helping restaurants sync their menus and streamline their catering operations.

With menu syncing, restaurants can manage their ezCater catering menus directly from integrated middleware or POS solutions. This capability reduces the manual effort needed for menu updates, lowers the likelihood of human error, and significantly decreases the time required for updates to take effect—from days to minutes.

“At ezCater, we are committed to creating an integrated technology ecosystem to simplify catering operations for our restaurant partners,” said Erin DeCesare, Chief Technology Officer, ezCater. “Our new menu API sets the stage for an even more connected future where restaurants can run their catering operations seamlessly and continue to grow their business.”

Checkmate, a leading provider of unified ordering solutions for enterprise restaurants, is the first partner to build an integration with ezCater’s new menu API. The partnership allows restaurant brands using both Checkmate and ezCater to edit and update their catering menus directly from the Checkmate dashboard. Jet’s Pizza and Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta are some of the first restaurant brands to use the integration to streamline catering menu management.

“As restaurant operators invest more in catering, they need scalable technology to grow this segment of their business faster,” said Vishal Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Checkmate. “We’re excited to be the first to integrate with ezCater’s menu API. With an average ezCater order value of more than $400, this integration helps our restaurant partners reduce manual effort, improve order accuracy, and ultimately capture more of these large, valuable workplace food orders.”

For technology partners interested in building an integration using ezCater’s new menu API, please visit www.ezcater.com/integrations.