Fabio Viviani's JARS Opens in Chicago’s West Loop

Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani has announced the grand opening of his first-ever-dessert concept JARS by Fabio Viviani, located in Chicago’s West Loop. The gourmet dessert franchise celebrated the highy-anticipated opening with a series of weeklong events, culminating with a ribbon cutting on Friday, March 3. More than 5,000 guests attended the soft opening, and the store was flooded with dozens of catering orders from some surrounding local businesses and organizations clamoring for a taste of the acclaimed chef’s gourmet desserts.

The 1,500 sq. ft. space is located at 905 W. Fulton St. and features a rotating menu of over 100 flavors of the country’s favorite dessert classics served out of single serve jars, making for easy transportation and clean up for customers.

“After serving millions of desserts over the years, we realized that there was an untapped demand for fresh, unique and ready-made desserts,” says chef Fabio Viviani. “That’s why we created Jars, which is going to be the first of the ‘dessert revolution’. The Jars can be shared with family, friends, or co-workers. They are the perfect catering dessert – great for weddings, conferences, graduations. The Jars are designed to transport easy and look incredible on Instagram. Who wouldn’t want these beautiful Jars at their party?”

Viviani’s vision includes expanding to more than 500 locations as part of his national franchise growth plan. Partnering with Fransmart, the leading franchise development company for emerging brands, the JARS Chicago flagship opens with almost 30 units already sold in areas including Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Orange County and Oakland, as well as another store in the Chicago suburbs.

“Fabio just gets it. He and his team have built a concept that’s easy to run and generates huge money per square foot,” adds Dan Rowe, Fransmart’s CEO and Founder. “That's why 30 units are already in development before the first grand opening. He’s cracked the code on building a dessert concept that’s a piece of cake to run, and it’s only a matter of time before there’s a JARS in every major metropolitan area in the country.”