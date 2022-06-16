Fabio Viviani's JARS Signs First Multi-Unit Franchise Deal

JARS, the highly-anticipated dessert concept from celebrity chef Fabio Viviani has inked its first multi-unit franchise deal that will expand its presence to 10 locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin markets. Texas-based, husband-and-wife franchisees Jason and Tejal Wible closed the deal ahead of the grand opening of JARS Chicago flagship location set for fall 2022.

“This multi-unit deal is an important milestone for JARS as we look to expand to hundreds of locations nationwide over the next several years,” said JARS founder Fabio Viviani. “With more multi-unit franchisee deals like the Wibles, people across the U.S. will have the opportunity to experience my first-ever dessert concept inspired by my travels across the world.”

In 2021, Viviani partnered with Fransmart, the franchise development company known for growing emerging concepts into national brands – including Five Guys, The Halal Guys, QDOBA and more – to help accelerate JARS national expansion.

“I’m confident that this 10-unit Texas deal will be the first of many more major multi-unit deals for JARS as it’s an incredible franchise opportunity,” says Fransmart founder, Dan Rowe. “JARS has the winning formula to become the next big player in the fast casual dessert space – delicious offerings, simple operations, a high profit margin and is backed by an award-winning culinary luminary and operator with a portfolio of successful restaurant brands. It’s no surprise that JARS was able to sell a multi-unit deal before its first location has opened.”

JARS has reimagined classic dessert favorites like tiramisu, whoopie pie, red velvet cake and pecan pie into single-serve jars with highly-creative presentations from Viviani himself. JARS will feature more than 100 different desserts throughout the year including seasonal and limited-time offerings. The fast-casual dessert concept will leverage the latest technology and simple operations to produce its delectable, single-serving desserts, soft serve ice cream creations and coffee offerings without the need for a commercial kitchen.

For franchisees, JARS offers a hoodless/ventless concept that doesn’t require a pastry chef, strong unit economics including streamlined systems and low labor costs, simple operations and the backing of the Fabio Viviani Hospitality brand.

“JARS Sweets & Things is an innovative and super exciting concept with amazing growth potential, and we are excited to be the first multi-unit franchisees to help build the brand nationally,” says Tejal Wible. “Desserts are an incredibly relevant and timely category. After visiting with Fabio and witnessing his infectious passion and vision for the brand, we were sold. Plus, the desserts are just delicious!”

JARS’ flagship location will open in Chicago’s West Loop this Fall with more locations across the country expected to be announced soon.