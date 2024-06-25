Facility Concepts, Inc. announced that they have been awarded the prestigious Taco Bell Global STAR Award. This esteemed recognition was presented by Taco Bell Corporation and the Restaurant Supply Chain Solutions (RSCS) group at the Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star. Only one vendor among all of Taco Bell’s vendor partners supporting their asset category was selected, acknowledging unparalleled dedication, quality, and service.

During the award ceremony, Taco Bell corporation and RSCS highlighted the remarkable achievements, including the completion of 548 store remodels and 248 new store builds last year. These milestones were made possible through the collaboration with highly capable, well-qualified, and dedicated suppliers. Facility Concepts was recognized for supporting the largest market share in their category and consistently providing outstanding value to the Taco Bell corporate their franchisee and the RSCS system.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Taco Bell STAR Award,” says Ken Weaver, CEO of Facility Concepts. “This achievement would not have been possible without our exceptional employees who consistently go above and beyond. Their dedication and hard work are the true drivers of our success, and I am grateful for their unwavering commitment.”

Facility Concepts’ dedication to the Taco Bell organization for over 20 years is consistently demonstrated through their product quality, engagement with franchisees, commitment to the brand’s success, and partnership with RSCS . Facility Concepts was ranked best in service, delivery, quality, innovation, and cost performance, underscoring their continuous effort to exceed expectations in all categories.

As a premier U.S. designer and manufacturer of commercial furniture, fixtures, and décor, Facility Concepts supplies complete packages tailored to meet the specific needs of their clients. Their product range includes booths, chairs, tables, cabinetry, POS stations, accent decor, and more. Facility Concepts prides themselves on delivering high-quality, innovative, and cost-effective solutions that enhance the dining experience and support their partners’ growth and success.