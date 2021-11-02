Fajita Pete's Adds Pork Carnitas to Menu

Fajita Pete’s, the fast-growing “fresh off the grill” fajita catering and delivery concept, has expanded its foodie-favorite menu to include Pork Carnitas at all locations as of Nov. 1.

Fajita Pete’s Carnitas are made from a marbled cut of pork seasoned and braised for several hours until tender, then shredded and served on their famous tortillas alongside all the classic fixings, including cheese, guacamole, grilled onions, jalapenos, chips and salsa, rice and beans. The Pork Carnitas are braised “low and slow” for several hours, in a traditional style, with orange juice, tomatoes, onions, garlic, arbol peppers and other spices.

“At Fajita Pete’s, we believe that preparing, cooking and delivering quality food that our customers want is the most important tool for our success,” says Fajita Pete’s Founder Pedro “Pete” Mora. “We keep our menu tightly focused on items that we can really execute well, so adding Pork Carnitas is a huge deal to us. We love the new dish and believe our customers will too.”

Fajita Pete’s has soared in popularity during the pandemic, with its focus on delivery, pickup and catering of delicious, award-winning Tex-Mex favorites and margaritas. The company is on track to open its 30th location by March 2022 and expects a clear path to having 40 open locations by the end of 2022.

The company has multiple markets open for franchisee development, including Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, Arkansas, Arizona, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Louisiana, New Mexico and others upon request.