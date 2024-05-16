Fajita Pete’s, the Tex-Mex eatery known for catering and delivering sizzling fajitas and authentic flavor across the country, announced the opening of its newest location. Located in Ross Township at The Block at Northway Mall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this exciting expansion represents an exciting milestone for the company as it continues to expand its presence across the country. The Pittsburgh location is the third of eight new locations planned for 2024, and the first of four planned for Pittsburgh.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the flavors of authentic Tex-Mex cuisine to the heart of Pittsburgh, delivering sizzling fajitas and mouthwatering dishes to locals and visitors alike,” says Chris Mabry, co-franchisee with wife, Brittny. “We’re proud that everything is made from scratch in the kitchen every day. From our grill to your table, our mission is simple: to share our passion for great food and genuine hospitality.”

“We developed a five-year growth plan targeting the Midwest and welcome qualified multi-unit franchisees who value community like the Mabry’s,” said Pedro “Pete” Mora, founder and CEO of Fajita Pete’s. “The key for us is passion and dedication.”

Fajita Pete’s is renowned for its commitment to quality ingredients and exceptional customer service. Each dish is made-to-order using the finest meats, vegetables, and seasonings, ensuring that every bite is bursting with flavor. Whether diners choose to take out or cater their next event with Fajita Pete’s famous fajita packs, they can expect a memorable experience from start to finish.