Fajita Pete’s, the beloved Tex-Mex eatery known for delivering and catering fresh fajitas, announced the launch of its innovative “Digital Punch Card” loyalty program. This new program rewards valued customers with easy-to-earn discounts and a seamless experience, making every visit even more rewarding.

Fajita Pete’s Digital Punch Card Highlights:

Customers earn a $5 off reward every 3rd order of $20 or more.

Rewards are valid for one year.

Current loyalty customers receive a $5 off reward as a thank you.

New customers registering for the program earn a $5 off reward for a limited time only.

The Digital Punch Card program is designed to encourage frequent visits by providing quick and meaningful rewards. Customers can easily track their progress through their account on Fajita Pete’s app or through the Fajita Pete’s website. To get started, simply sign up online or through the app, make purchases of $20 or more, and watch your rewards begin to accumulate. Certain restrictions apply.

“Fajita Pete’s is committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers. Our new loyalty program reflects our commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and rewarding loyalty in a meaningful way,” said Hugh Guill, Chief Brand Officer of Fajita Pete’s. “Whether you’re a regular or trying us for the first time, our Digital Punch Card program is designed to elevate your dining experience.”