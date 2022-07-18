Fajita Pete's to Open Five Stores in Chicago

Texas-born Fajita Pete’s has announced the signing of five Chicago locations, the first of which is set to open by Q2 2023. This latest deal signing brings the total Fajita Pete’s opened plus awarded unit count to just north of 100.

Next In Line

From hot dogs to deep dish pizza, Chicago is a heavy-hitter for casual culinary classics that have risen to cult status. And, if you ask the franchising duo of Teddy Wyder and Veronica Rivero, fresh fajita delivery is sure to be the next Chicago fan favorite.

Longtime Chicago couple turned restaurant entrepreneurs, Wyder and Rivero share the origin of their fajita-filled journey. After a business partner in Texas raved about Fajita Pete’s after every visit, the pair contacted the head of Fajita Pete’s franchising. “We quickly fell in love with the business model, the team, and of course the food,” says Wyder. “Chicago is an incredible food mecca, but it has nothing like Fajita Pete’s.”

The Franchising Duo

Wyder will lead the operation with an MBA from the University of Minnesota and nearly two decades in manufacturing and logistics, and, he reports, a nail-biting second place finish in a burrito-eating contest.

Rivero rounds out the duo’s credentials with years of sales and marketing experience at tech startups. She is a University of Notre Dame grad and co-founder of the Chicago Chapter of The Latinista, a professional organization that helps provide women of color the right tools and resources to advance in their careers.

“The Fajita Pete’s team has spent several lifetimes in the restaurant industry,” shares Pedro “Pete” Mora, who founded Fajita Pete’s in 2008. “It’s all worth it to be able to turn all of our experiences—mistakes and all—into a uniquely streamlined opportunity for entrepreneurs.”

A Twist on Traditional Tex-Mex

For over a decade, the self-proclaimed “fajita delivery professionals” of Fajita Pete’s have focused almost exclusively on fajita takeout, delivery, and catering. Their iconic DIY spread includes fresh tortillas and a full suite of “familia-style” housemade sides complementing skirt steak, chicken, shrimp, vegetarian, or pulled pork carnitas.

“Fajita Pete’s embraces simple, traditional recipes, with a twist,” shares Mora. The twist? A prototypical Fajita Pete’s has just a few tables and over half of its 1,200 square feet is dedicated to a full kitchen.

“Fajita delivery might be untraditional,” admits Mora, “but Fajita Pete’s is one hundred percent driven by tradition and family. We make authentic fajitas a tradition you can enjoy around your own table.”

Where will we see Fajita Pete’s next? “It’s always a humbling day when we grow the Fajita Pete’s family. Look out for a handful of other exciting updates in the coming months,” Mora hints. “But for now, we are just so happy that Teddy and Veronica are on our team and that Chicago will get a taste of what our Tex-Mex is all about.”