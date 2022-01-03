Fajita Pete's Opens 25th Location

Fajita Pete’s, the “fresh off the grill” fajita catering and delivery concept, celebrated reaching its 25-location milestone with the opening of its Las Colinas, Texas, restaurant this month. The company’s growth in 2021 has been fueled by a strong development pipeline, with multi-unit franchisees opening additional units.

This opening brings the sizzling-hot brand, which was named one of QSR’s Best Franchisee Deals of 2021, to a 30% unit-count growth in 2021. The company will end 2021 with six newly opened franchised units and five more under construction to be opened before the end of Q1 2022.

The new DFW-area Fajita Pete’s in Las Colinas opened earlier this December at 6500 N. MacArthur Blvd., Suite 110. This location will be franchisee John Gonzalez’s second location, his first being in Southlake, Texas.

“My first Fajita Pete’s in Southlake has been a profitable and positive venture for myself and my family, and we are excited to open up our next location in Las Colinas as we continue to execute on our development agreement,” says Gonzalez. “The community has been very receptive to the food and the service, and the future of this brand is very exciting.”

While all Fajita Pete’s franchisees become interested in the brand because they’re fans of the food, the concept continues to attract seasoned restaurant operators as franchisees because of its small-footprint restaurant model, which results in lower rent, utility, construction and maintenance costs.

“Our success during all stages of the pandemic has proven that our business model has staying power, and we will have awarded approximately 50 new units to qualified franchisees by the end of 2021,” says Fajita Pete’s founder Pedro “Pete” Mora. “We’ve worked to perfect our efficient, catering- and delivery-centric concept over the past 13 years, and we’re seeing the rewards as our franchisees open their second and third locations after positive experiences with their first unit.”

The brand currently plans to have over 40 operating locations by the end of 2022, with openings planned in Conroe, Sugar Land, Austin, Katy, Preston Forest (Dallas), Keller and Irving, Texas, and Denver, Colorado, among others.

The company has multiple markets open for franchisee development, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and others upon request.