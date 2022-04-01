Fajita Pete's Signs Deal to Open Stores in Texas

It's fajitas like you've never seen them before—unless, that is, you've been to Houston, Dallas, or Austin recently.

Fajita Pete's, the fresh-off-the-grill fajita delivery concept, has more or less flown under the radar as a fan favorite in Houston and Dallas for the past decade.

"They call us a cult classic," laughs founder and namesake Pedro "Pete" Mora. "That's what they say when no one has heard of you yet."

But in the last two years, Fajita Pete's quietly began nabbing national awards including a spot on QSR Magazine's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals and QSR's Best Franchise Deals.

Fajita Pete's also caught the attention of four quick-service restaurant veterans: Keith Fontana and Michael Humphrey of Sonic and Qdoba, and Vishal Gajjar and Abhishek Doctor of Marco's Pizza. The two franchising duos were recently awarded a total of 13 Fajita Pete's restaurants across Texas.

"Fajita Pete's drew me in because it's Texas-born and offers a real vehicle for growth," says Fontana.

"For a lot of other concepts, the markets are saturated," Humphrey adds. "People have seen it all and tried it all. But fresh fajitas and margaritas brought to your door? There are a lot of people that have never experienced anything like Fajita Pete's. There is almost unlimited potential to grow."

Fontana says the pair looked at countless opportunities over a span of several years before selecting Fajita Pete's.

"We have years of experience with established nationwide brands," shares Humphrey, who began as a Sonic carhop and worked his way up to franchising over more than two decades. "It's a rare opportunity to be part of something that is on the verge of exploding nationwide."