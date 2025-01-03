At Fajita Pete’s, menu innovation goes beyond creativity—it’s a strategic approach to delight guests, encourage repeat visits, and drive sales for franchisees. Following the successful introduction of Chipotle Aioli sauce in 2024, Fajita Pete’s will add a Jalapeno Ranch in 2025, plus Street Tacos and Build Your Own Nacho (B.Y.O.N.) options to their Tex-Mex Meal Deal menu at the start of the new year. Having recently been named one of the “Fastest Growing Tex-Mex chains in the US” by Mashed, it is clear Fajita Pete’s isn’t slowing down any time soon.

“’Getting Saucy’ was a great way for Fajita Pete’s to add to our flavor profiles without changing our delicious citrus-marinaded product,” said Pedro “Pete” Mora, founder of Fajita Pete’s. “We will continue to craft additions that not only wow our guests, but also add value for our franchisees without disrupting day-to-day operations.”

“Thoughtful analysis, collaboration, and testing went into these menu upgrades,” said Hugh Guill, Fajita Pete’s Chief Brand Officer. “With the restaurant industry continuing to face headwinds from a cost perspective, the Street Tacos and B.Y.O.N. serve as brand-aligned items that provide freshness and flavor to customers at an affordable price. On the flip side of the coin, our brand also eliminated a handful of menu items that weren’t moving in our efforts to be responsive to our customers and franchisees.”