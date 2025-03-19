Fajita Pete’s, the award-winning Tex-Mex catering and delivery restaurant concept known for its fresh, made-to-order fajitas, is set to open its newest location in Wichita Falls, TX, on March 24. Located at 2708 Southwest Parkway Suite #116, this opening marks a major step in the brand’s continued expansion goals.

“We are excited to bring Fajita Pete’s to Wichita Falls and share our fresh, made-to-order fajitas with the community we love,” said Cody Miller, co-owner with wife Katelyn, both lifelong Wichita Falls residents. “With the growing demand for high-quality catering, delivery, and to-go options, Wichita Falls is the perfect place for Fajita Pete’s.”

“This location is incredibly important to our growing brand, as Wichita Falls opens up the possibility of Fajita Pete’s in many more markets across the United States,” said Hugh Guill, chief brand officer. “Cody and Katelyn Miller are exactly the type of franchisee that Fajita Pete’s hopes to recruit, train, and support. Hard-working and community-focused, they are the perfect duo to bring our fresh Tex-Mex to a midsize market.”

Founder Pedro “Pete” Mora adds, “Since inception, Fajita Pete’s has leaned into family values, hard work, and serving our communities. We saw these qualities first-hand in both Wichita Falls and in the Millers and believe this store and these franchisees will succeed by integrating into the community that matters greatly to them.”

Founded in Houston, Fajita Pete’s stands out in the industry by focusing on quality over quantity, offering a streamlined menu centered around expertly grilled fajitas, fresh tortillas, and scratch-made sides. The brand specializes in catering, takeout and delivery, making it a go-to option for busy families and workplaces. As the brand continues to scale, it remains committed to simple operations, high-quality ingredients, and a strong franchise support system, ensuring consistency and excellence across all locations.