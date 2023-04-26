Fajita Pete's Unveils Three New Menu Groups to Bring Value

Fajita Pete’s, the beloved Tex-Mex restaurant chain known for its award-winning fajitas, has announced the launch of three new menu groups aimed at bringing quality and value to its customers across the country: Familia Bundles, $9.99 Everyday Deals, and a reimagined Catering Menu.

Designed with small, medium, and large families in mind, Fajita Pete’s Familia Bundles start at $32.99 and are cooked fresh to satisfy homes with one small toddler to four ravenous teenagers. On the other end of the spectrum, Fajita Pete’s $9.99 Every Day Deals are intended to satisfy the Tex-Mex needs of local lunch customers and first-timers getting to know the restaurant and its offerings.

When it comes to the reimagined catering menu, Fajita Pete’s Fajita Packs are now sold for five guests or ten guests and start at $79.99. Fajita Packs include a choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, veggie, pork carnitas or combination of fajita proteins and come with Fajita Pete’s signature fresh tortillas, house-made salsa, rice, beans, and all the fixings. The new catering menu also includes everything from flautas and enchiladas, to party-sized queso and dessert options making it perfectly customizable for any occasion, whether a corporate lunch, family gathering, or special event.

“Our goal is to offer our customers smarter, more economical ways to enjoy Fajita Pete’s,” says Pedro “Pete” Mora, founder of Fajita Pete’s. “We were founded with families and the catering customer in mind, and we take pride in serving a fresh, customizable menu that is accessible to everyone.”

Fajita Pete’s professional catering team can accommodate events of any size, from small gatherings to large corporate events. The restaurant offers both delivery and pickup options to make the customer experience as convenient as possible. Familia Bundles and $9.99 Everyday Deals are a limited time offer at participating locations only.

A rapidly expanding fast casual brand, Fajita Pete’s currently has 31 operating locations with 69 more locations awarded across the country. Openings are planned for Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Puerto Rico later this year.