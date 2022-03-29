    Family of Veggie Grill Brands to Celebrate Earth Day Throughout April

    Industry News | March 29, 2022
    Veggie Grill and Grades of Green.
    Veggie Grill
    The chain will donate to youth organization Grades of Green.

    It’s almost April which means the start of Earth Month is just days away. This year, the team at Veggie Grill, the leading 100% plant-based casual dining chain, will be celebrating all month long with a couple of enticing initiatives:

    Grades of Green Donation campaign – Throughout the month of April, the entire family of Veggie Grill brands – Veggie Grill, Más Veggies, and Stand-Up Burgers – will be donating a portion of proceeds from each VG Classic, Taco 6-Pack, and Stand-Up Burger sold to Grades of Green. The forward-thinking organization aims to provide the youth of today with the knowledge and resources necessary to ensure a green future and make a positive impact on the environment, and each donation will be giving our youth access to educational pathway programs, leadership-building skills, mentorship, and more.

    Rookie Day – Have a friend who’s new to plant-based dining? Well, Veggie Grill, Más Veggies, and Stand-Up Burgers will each be hosting a “Rookie Day” on April 25th. For one day only, each guest who eats at one of the three restaurants with a vegan first timer – aka a “Rookie” – will receive a BOGO meal for their friend. (In-store only for Veggie Grill & Stand-Up Burgers, all locations.)

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more