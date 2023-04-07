Fan-Favorite Carne Asada Returns to Taco Cabana

Launching April 12, 2023, Taco Cabana invites guests to enjoy the a la carte Carne Asada Street Tacos three-pack for $6.29 and the a la carte Carne Asada Cabana Bowl for $8.49. Perfectly complementing the returning Carne Asada menu offerings, guests can also enjoy a variety of delicious TC culinary favorites under $5, with many under $3.

TC’s new Carne Asada options can also be enjoyed as a three-pack of street tacos plate for $8.49 or a combo featuring chips & queso and a 20 oz. beverage for $10.19. The Carne Asada Cabana Bowl is crafted with rice, refried beans, seasoned Carne Asada, lettuce, monterey jack & cheddar cheese and topped with pico de gallo and sour cream; available for just $8.49.

TC is also expanding its recently-released Favorites Under $5 menu to now include many Favorites Under $3. Guests can choose from culinary favorites like a flavor-packed Black Bean Taco, small or large Sopapillas, a small order of Chips & Queso, a classic Bean & Cheese Taco and more.

“By popular guest demand, we’re bringing Carne Asada back to the TC menu for a limited time,” says Ulyses Camacho, Taco Cabana President and Chief Operating Officer. “Any time we feature returning favorites or new innovation around our Street Tacos or Cabana Bowls®, our loyal TC fans and new guests respond favorably. By expanding our recently-released TC Favorites Under $5 to now feature TC Favorites Under $3, we continue to showcase to our loyal fanbase, not only the breadth of our menu, but also the great everyday value of our menu items.”

Guests can pair any of the new dishes and existing favorites with the dangerously delicious Chocolate Chimis, TC’s newest dessert. Visitors with a sweet tooth can enjoy two chocolate chimichangas filled with warm, gooey chocolate cream cheese and fried to perfection for just $2.99. The tasty new addition is offered alongside another guest-favorite, the Oreo Churros.