Fantasma Kitchens Opening Three Ghost Kitchens in Fort Worth

Fantasma Kitchens, the new ghost kitchen concept from Fort Worth chef and restaurateur, Lanny Lancarte, will open on the North Side of Fort Worth in September 2021. The three-concept ghost kitchen will include the recently launched Eat Fajitas, along with a fried or al carbon style chicken concept, El Pollo Tocayo, and an Italian concept with in-house rolled pasta, handmade pizza and salads, Pizza Zapasta. Fantasma Kitchens will also offer various hand-crafted pre-mixed cocktails carefully made with unique flavors, known as Fantasma Spirits. All of Lancarte’s concepts will maintain his made-from-scratch focus with the use of high-quality ingredients and artisanal methods. Of course, all three concepts housed at Fantasma Kitchens will have the unique Mexican flair found in everything Lanny does.

“Last year taught us that delivery and to-go are here to stay,” says Fantasma Kitchens owner, Lanny Lancarte. “We are looking to elevate that experience using our fine dining background and making high quality food more accessible to Fort Worth from our headquarters on the North Side.”

Fantasma Kitchens owner Lanny Lancarte has worked in the restaurant industry his whole life, starting out in his family’s restaurant – Joe T Garcia’s. He was the owner and executive chef of Lanny’s Alta Cocina, a fine-dining, award-winning restaurant. In 2014, he opened Righteous Foods in Fort Worth's Museum District, serving up clean, tasty, healthy food and drinks, seven days a week. Lancarte, known as a visionary and innovator, has always pushed the envelope, opening concepts well ahead of the curve. When the pandemic hit, Lanny launched Eat Fajitas, a concept he had been working on since 2018. Lanny decided he wanted to move Eat Fajitas away from Righteous Foods’ small kitchen to its own unique facility. The search led him to discover an old church on the North Side of Fort Worth to house and offer his to-go and delivery options – that was when Fantasma Kitchens was born. Lancarte was born and raised in Fort Worth and his concepts reflect that – always giving back to his community as a fourth-generation restaurateur.

All offerings from Eat Fajitas, El Pollo Tocayo and Pizza Zapasta will only be available for pickup, curbside or through their self-delivery, which will service select neighborhoods in Fort Worth and be hand-delivered by the staff to ensure all meals will be served fresh. To avoid the use of third-party apps, orders can be placed on the three brands’ unique websites as well as through their new user-friendly apps.