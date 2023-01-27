Farm Burger Elevates Guest Experience with New App

Farm Burger, a leading fast casual burger restaurant with locations across the Southeast, is refining its guest experience with the rollout of a brand-new app, putting a renewed focus on delivery, convenience, choice, and guest feedback. Diners can now update or download the free Farm Burger mobile app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

New features include the ability to order delivery in the app, which is powered by Farm Burger’s partner, Grubhub, and receive real-time updates on each delivery order, seamless pay options like Apple Pay, improved ordering functionality, an interactive user interface, and a rewards store added to its overall Grassfed Rewards program. Users will get 10 points for every dollar spent and will be able to redeem their points for 18 popular menu items.

Users can use the app to order ahead for pick up or pay with it in-store. In addition, they can unlock different Status Levels to earn extra rewards, racking up free food and swag along the way from Grasshopper status to Mama Cow status. The best part is that users can quickly earn rewards by ordering through the app, online at farmburger.com, or by paying with the app in Farm Burger.

“Our priority has always been our guests, and we know that they value time and convenience. The Farm Burger team is continually exploring new ways to serve them better. By empowering guests to order what they want and when they want it, all from the palm of their hands, the Farm Burger app was designed to provide efficiency and a personalized experience,” says George Frangos, Co-founder of Farm Burger. “We have paid close attention to emerging trends in technology and how others in the industry are integrating new ideas into their model. We’re proud to innovate alongside them and stay at the forefront of excellent service in the fast-casual dining space with our newest app.”

In addition to these updates, Farm Burger will be partnering with Ovation this year, an actionable guest feedback platform that allows the restaurant to monitor diner sentiment, fix issues quickly, and offer a simple avenue for users to leave reviews directly from their phones. The SMS guest chat platform offers a more personalized dining experience that notifies managers of concerns immediately, giving them the ability to resolve the problem faster.

“The grass-fed goodness that you get from one of our signature burgers is amazing but if it isn’t backed by top-notch customer service, we aren’t satisfied,” says Dawn Law, Director of Marketing at Farm Burger. “By adding this service into our tech stack this year, we’ll be able to respond to feedback in a meaningful way that ensures we’re delivering on our Farm Burger promise, which is to better connect people to each other and their community.”

Users of the new Farm Burger app may also buy and store digital gift cards in the app, order ahead for pickup and delivery, and more.