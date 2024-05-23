Sustainable burger restaurant, Farm Burger is putting local produce at the forefront of its menu by introducing two new salads that reflect the late spring and summer seasons. The Farm and Superfood Salads are now available in all Farm Burger restaurants across the Southeast, offering seasonal and locally sourced ingredients to guests of the fast-casual restaurant.

The new Farm Salad is a delightful combination of local lettuce and arugula, paired with cucumber, watermelon radish and seasonal tomatoes. Topped with parmesan and drizzled with a housemade buttermilk dill dressing, this salad is a true celebration of summer. Additionally, the Superfood Salad features local kale and nutrient-rich black rice, enhanced with radish, strawberries and pickled red onion. Finished with crumbled feta and a honey-ginger dressing, the Superfood Salad is certain to satisfy guests craving a healthy, chef-driven offering.

Farm Burger takes pride in sourcing its ingredients from various local farms throughout the season. Both salads feature ingredients supplied by regional partners Whited Farm Produce, R Farm, Ga Proud Provisions, West GA Co-Op, Tucker Farms, Love is Love Cooperative Farm, Diamond Hill and others throughout the summer.

“We are delighted to introduce our new seasonal salads to familiar faces and first-time guests of Farm Burger,” says George Frangos, co-founder of Farm Burger. “Thanks to our strong relationships with local farms across the Southeast, we’re able to source fresh, seasonal ingredients. By reimagining the Farm and Superfood Salads, we are supporting our local communities and delivering a genuine farm-to-table experience to our guests.”

Founded in 2010 by organic rancher Jason Mann and seasoned restaurateur George Frangos, Farm Burger is an ethical burger restaurant group committed to leading the fast-casual industry in forging a sustainable food future. By creating dynamic relationships with regional ranchers, farmers and suppliers, Farm Burger crafts 100% grassfed, grass-finished beef burgers, while serving pasture-raised meats, seasonal salads and other locally sourced menu items with an emphasis on in-house production of pickles, specialty sauces and sides.