Farm Burger to Offer $5 Spicy Cheddarwurst Dogs for National Hot Dog Day

Farm Burger, a fast-casual restaurant known for its emphasis on culinary design and sustainable simplicity, will celebrate National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday, July 19 at all restaurants across the U.S. with $5 Spicy Cheddarwurst Dogs.



The recently added hot dog is a jalapeño cheddarwurst from The Spotted Trotter, complete with jalapeño mustard, chili ketchup, bacon and spicy garlic pickles. Guests can enjoy the spicy hot dog with any combination of Farm Burger’s three new sides—andouille corn pups with Calabrian chili and strawberry ketchup, deviled eggs with salami, pepperonata and parmesan crisps, or Greek feta fries.