FARM Hospitality Group Opens Strangebird in Savannah's Victorian District

FARM Hospitality Group announced that Strangebird, its beloved food truck concept, is now open in a brick-and-mortar location in the heart of Savannah's Victorian District. Originally launched in 2019 as a food truck, Strangebird’s new home inside a meticulously restored 1930s Streamliner dining car perfectly suits the concept’s creative mashup of Mexican flavors and local ingredients.

Alongside FARM Hospitality Chef/Partner Brandon Carter, Strangebird is helmed by Chefs Daniel "Nilo" Aranza and Felipe Vera, two longtime members of the FARM Hospitality culinary team. Their shared vision for Strangebird promises a fresh interpretation of a neighborhood eatery that appeals to Savannahians of all backgrounds. From college students to residents and tourists alike, Strangebird aims to become a culinary haven for all.

With a focus on exceptional flavors and Mexican-inspired cuisine, most of the dishes at Strangebird are prepared using their in-house smoker. Opening menu highlights include Smokehouse Tacos made with nixtamalized tortillas from Mitla Tortilla Company, handheld favorites like Chorizo Burritos and Braised Beef Birria Burgers, and elevated sides such as Refried Butterbeans and Crispy Rice.

While it will open without a liquor license, Strangebird plans to roll out a fun and inventive beverage menu in August. Whether it’s unique by-the-glass wines, refreshing frozé for hot summer days, or creative non-alcoholic cocktails, the beverage selection promises something for everyone.

The vintage Streamliner dining car, originally purchased and transported to the corner of Barnard and Henry Streets by the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in 1990, offers an intimate and inviting atmosphere. From the original mahogany booths to the fixed stools at the marble bar, Strangebird can accommodate 32 guests indoors, with plans for outdoor seating to be added in the future. The Strangebird food truck will remain in operation as well, with a schedule to be determined in the coming weeks.

Strangebird is open for lunch and dinner Thursday through Monday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Reservations are gladly accepted, but walk-ins are also encouraged. Take-out will also be available through the Strangebird website.