Farmer Boys Announces Inaugural Fundraiser for Phoenix Children's Hospital

Farmer Boys, the Southern California-based fast casual restaurant chain known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, has announced its inaugural fundraiser in support of Phoenix Children’s Hospital, which will join the brand’s philanthropic efforts. Beginning September 21, 2021 at Farmer Boys in Gilbert (1535 N. Higley Rd.) and future locations in the greater Phoenix area, guests are encouraged to participate in the children’s hospital fundraiser by rounding up change from their order to the next whole dollar. Farmer Boys will contribute 100% of donations to Phoenix Children’s Hospital to help save children’s lives and assist the caregivers.

“For over 20 years, it has been a priority for Farmer Boys to lend a helping hand and better the lives of children in the communities we serve, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to now start a new partnership with Phoenix Children’s Hospital” says Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer of Farmer Boys. “Even a small action, like rounding up change, can make all the difference for numerous children and families across Arizona. We hope our guests will support us in this cause to change children’s lives by rounding up change!”

Farmer Boys has fundraised and donated over $1.1 million towards children’s health since 2000. The restaurant chain first partnered with Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital of California in 2000, helping to provide world-class clinical care and outreach programs to children each year since. Farmer Boys has partnered with UMC Children’s Hospital of Nevada since 2018, with donations helping to fund research-leading innovation in youth health and wellness.