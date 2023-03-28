Farmer Boys Bringing Back Parm-Crusted Sourdough Cheeseburger

Farmer Boys is bringing back the irresistible ¼ lb Parm-Crusted Sourdough Cheeseburger for $5.99 through June 5, at participating locations. It is an unmatched burger experience and unbeatable value featuring parmesan-crusted sourdough, 100% USDA pure beef, hickory-smoked bacon, cheese, smashed avocado, green leaf lettuce, grilled onions, and house-made thousand island dressing.

“This might sound cheesy, but bringing parm to the farm and putting it on locally baked sourdough bread has been one of the tastiest culinary innovations in our brand history,” says Joe Adney, chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. "Our menu is always evolving, and we know our guests are excited for the return of this mouthwatering and tantalizing burger at an unbeatable price.”

Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

