Farmer Boys announced the return of the Big Cheese and Double Big Cheese Box Meals for a limited time, along with the popular Cinna-Roll French Toast Platter. Farmer Boys has also introduced the all-new Salted Caramel Coffee—crafted with 100% sustainably sourced Arabica beans.

“There’s something special about scratch-made meals prepared with real ingredients and cooked fresh—from the mouthwatering aromas to the sizzle on the grill. When we get cooking, our vibrant, farm-fresh ingredients create a feast for all the senses, not just your tastebuds,” said Joseph Ortiz, President and Chief Operating Officer at Farmer Boys. “At a time when quality and affordability don’t often go hand-in-hand, we at Farmer Boys are proud to offer our high-quality, farm-fresh food, such as our most popular burger, at a value for our guests. Our $9.99 Box Meals are proof of our commitment to serving the best of the best without breaking the bank—because everyone knows food made from scratch just tastes better.”

Big Cheese Box Meal

Keeping with its tradition of offering high-quality food at an unbeatable value, the Big Cheese® Box Meal is back for less than $10! The scratch-made Big Cheese features a ¼ lb. 100% USDA fresh never frozen beef patty, topped with American cheese, crisp lettuce, freshly sliced tomato, dill pickles, diced onion, and house-made 1000 Island dressing, all served on a locally baked premium brioche bun. The box also comes with a small side of Always Crispy Fries and a small drink. The $9.99 Big Cheese Box Meal is also available as a Double Big Cheese Box for $11.99. Prices and participation may vary by location.

Cinna-Roll French Toast Platter

Back by popular demand, the Cinna-Roll French Toast Platter has made a triumphant return to the Farmer Boys menu for a limited time. Originally introduced in 2022, this indulgent dish quickly became a guest favorite! The innovative spin on French toast is served as a platter and features two warm, sweet cinnamon rolls, battered and cooked to perfection, alongside two cage-free eggs and guests’ choice of two strips of thick, hickory-smoked bacon or two savory pork sausage patties.

Salted Caramel Coffee

Farmer Boys has elevated its coffee offerings with the new Salted Caramel Coffee. Made with 100% sustainably sourced Arabica coffee beans, this rich and flavorful beverage is the perfect complement to any meal, adding a touch of sweetness with a balanced salted caramel finish.

The Cinna-Roll French Toast Platter, Big Cheese Box, and Salted Caramel Coffee can be enjoyed for dine-in, drive-thru, or online pickup through the Farmer Boys’ VIF App or by visiting www.farmerboys.com.