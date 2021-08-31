Farmer Boys Celebrating 40th Anniversary with Free Trip

Farmer Boys, the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, is rewarding potato, fries, and spud lovers by giving away a 2-night stay at the Big Idaho Potato Hotel in Boise, ID. New and existing Very Important Farmer loyalty club members who purchase Always Crispy Fries and scan their receipt will automatically be entered to win August 31 – November 1, up to once per day. Farmer Boys fans can also enter by posting a photo or video to their Instagram feed sharing why they should win with the hashtags #FarmerBoysSpuddy and #Sweepstakes and mention the account @farmerboysfood.

“We are celebrating our 40th anniversary and the countless memories we’ve created with our loyal guests, team members, and franchisees,” says Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing offer for Farmer Boys. “We are committed to continuing our tradition of delighting our fans with memorable flavors and experiences. This milestone is the perfect time to reward Farmer Boys spud buds with a trip to the Big Idaho Potato Hotel. This hotel is inimitable and memorable, just like eating at your local Farmer Boys.”

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is a 6-ton potato recycled from the Idaho Potato Commission’s Big Idaho Potato Tour and has traveled to 48 states in the past 7 years. The hotel now rests on 400 acres of Idaho farmland, just south of downtown Boise.

For 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, Always Crispy Fries, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.