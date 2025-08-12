Farmer Boys, the beloved fast-casual restaurant known for its farm-fresh, award-winning burgers and commitment to quality, is proud to announce the resounding success of its series of Farmstand Pop-Up Parties. Through food drives, Farmer Boys’ community-focused events have collected 2,150 pounds of food, resulting in more than 1,900 meals donated to food banks across California and Nevada.

The vibrant community Farmstand Pop-Up Party events were held to celebrate Farmer Boys’ rotating Farmstand Fresh & Affordable Menu, which offers meals starting at just $9.99. Hosted in California cities including Moreno Valley, Huntington Park, Huntington Beach, and Las Vegas in Nevada, the Pop-Up Party festivities included free samples, a DJ, face painting, giveaways, games, and photo opportunities, all while supporting local food banks through canned food donations.

Each party directly supported a local nonprofit, including Feeding America Riverside San Bernardino, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Community Action Partnership of Orange County, and Three Square.

“Our Farmstand Pop-Up Parties began in April as a way for us to introduce the community to our Farmstand menu through an evening of fun and good food,” said Noah Chillingworth, Chief Marketing Officer at Farmer Boys. “Given our deep commitment to giving back to the communities we serve, such as with our annual children’s hospital fundraisers, we decided to partner with food banks for food drives to add another layer, but we were once again completely blown away by the generosity and support of our guests! We’re thrilled to see such strong community participation and are humbled by the positive impact these events have had.”

Local food drive nonprofit partners added:

“Thank you so much for organizing the food drive! The generous donations from this event helped replenish dry goods for our Local Community Partner just in time for their upcoming food distribution for the Local Community. They were more than ecstatic to participate and receive the donation provided by Farmer Boys.” — Angelina Cabral, Retail Rescue Coordinator, Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino

“We are so grateful to Farmer Boys for organizing a food drive that helped bring more meals to our neighbors here in Southern Nevada. Their generosity, and the support of everyone who donated, is a great reminder of what’s possible when our community comes together to make a difference.” — Beth Martino, President & CEO, Three Square Food Bank of Southern Nevada

“At the Huntington Beach event, I was blown away. There was a line out the door, and the dining room was packed.” — Mark Lowry, Director, Community Action Partnership of Orange County

Farmer Boys continues its ongoing dedication to the communities it serves beyond these events. The company proudly supports local children’s hospitals through ongoing donations and initiatives aimed at improving the health and well-being of children and families in the region.

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest to you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter.