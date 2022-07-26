Farmer Boys Helping Raise Funds for Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Farmer Boys introduced a new limited-time float at its Gilbert – N. Higley Rd. location with the objective of raising funds in support of Phoenix Children’s Hospital. The float is priced at $3.99 and made with the guests’ preferred fountain beverage and a scoop of real Thrifty Vanilla ice cream. Phoenix Children’s Foundation will earn $1 for ever float purchased through August 28, 2022.

Farmer Boys has partnered with Phoenix Children’s Foundation since 2021, contributing 100% of donations to help save children’s lives and assist the caregivers.

Farmer Boys has fundraised and donated over $1.1 million towards children’s health since 2000. The restaurant chain first partnered with Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital of California in 2000, helping to provide world-class clinical care and outreach programs to children each year since. Farmer Boys has partnered with UMC Children’s Hospital of Nevada since 2018, with donations helping to fund research-leading innovation in youth health and wellness.

For over 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.