Farmer Boys to Host Drive-Thru Party in Riverside

Farmer Boys will host a Drive-Thru Party on Tuesday, October 3 at the Riverside Van Buren Blvd & Orange Terrace location (20631 Van Buren Boulevard) from 1-5pm. This location will be giving each guest in every vehicle a free Big Cheese Combo, the "go to" for cheeseburger lovers. The combo includes a 1/4 lb. 100% USDA fire-grilled pure beef patty, American cheese, crisp lettuce, freshly sliced tomato, dill pickles, diced onion, and house-made 1000 island dressing on a locally baked premium brioche bun, served with an order of Always Crispy Fries and a medium drink.

National Drive-Thru Day was held on July 24, and the Farmer Boys team announced the contest on social media asking followers to comment where they’d like the Drive-Thru Party to be held. With nearly 2000 comments, the city of Riverside took the win, but guests from neighboring cities are welcome to join the party! Additional purchases can be made and guests are also allowed to substitute their free cheeseburger to a veggie burger.

Farmer Boys is also asking guests at the Drive-Thru Party to provide a donation or round-up their additional purchases to be the nearest dollar to be given to the Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH). Farmer Boys has been a long-standing supporter of the local children’s hospital, including sponsoring the annual Children’s Day Event for the last eleven years and raising over $1,000,000 since the start of the fundraiser partnership in 2000. Every dollar collected will be used to provide world-class clinical care and outreach programs to children in San Bernardino, Riverside, Inyo, and Mono counties.

“We couldn’t be more excited to host our first ever Drive-Thru Party to show our loyal guests our appreciation for their ongoing support with a free Big Cheese Combo,” says Joe Adney, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Farmer Boys. “We are continuously finding new avenues through which we can fundraise for good causes in the local community, so with our Drive-Thru Party, we've made it effortlessly convenient for our guests to contribute by simply rounding-up their order. Our guests should get ready for a drive-thru experience that's not just about good food, but also about making an impact and spreading positivity! We are looking forward to seeing everybody on October 3rd!”

For over 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.