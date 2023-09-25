Farmer Boys Inks Deals to Open Two Restaurants in Southern California

Farmer Boys, the legacy West Coast fast-casual brand widely known for its farm-fresh menu items, recently announced its latest signed agreement to develop two new restaurants throughout Southern California. The restaurants will be in Visalia and Kern County, both being owned and operated by Joseph Sadek and his brother George.

As existing franchisees who has been with the brand since 2007, the Sadek Brothers own 12 units and initially began their journey with Farmer Boys after discovering the clean, and fresh food the concept has to offer. Both Joseph and George bring extensive restaurant experience, having served at the Area and Director level for another well-known brand.

“George and I have had an incredible experience with Farmer Boys and we are thrilled to continue growing alongside the brand in its home state,” said Joseph. “We were immediately attracted to the concept and its mission of providing farm-fresh food to their guests. The position that the brand holds within the industry is unmatched when compared to other [quick-service] concepts. We look forward to providing exceptional service and delicious food for guests."

Across all of their locations, Joseph and his brother are both members of local Chambers of Commerce. Additionally, the two new locations will feature the brand’s innovative store design, structured training processes, and strong support systems throughout the opening process and beyond. This new signed agreement comes amid an aggressive and strategic growth plan for Farmer Boys. The brand has its sights set on franchise expansion, the concept aims to open 50 locations over the next five years and enter three new markets.

“The Sadeks have grown and evolved with us for over the last 15 years,” says John Lucas, VP of franchise development at Farmer Boys. “With Farmer Boys being a family founded and driven brand, it’s very exciting to see our franchisees continue that same tradition with their new locations. As longtime owners, we have full confidence that the duo will continue to provide an excellent restaurant experience for their guests.”

The brand’s diverse menu features a range of items that are made fresh-to-order including burgers, breakfast options, salads, sandwiches and more, all made with locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.

Farmer Boys is seeking franchise partners who have a passion for the restaurant business and are eager to join an established legacy brand. Ideal franchise candidates have the financial means to develop, construct and grow multiple restaurants within a territory, and a commitment to delivering a quality, Farm Fresh restaurant experience in the communities they operate. Qualified individuals are encouraged to apply.