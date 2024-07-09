Farmer Boys has introduced two new handcrafted menu items. The limited-time BBQ Crunch Cheeseburger Box is available as a single or double and is made using fresh never frozen beef patties, tangy BBQ sauce, house made crispy onion straws, American cheese, and pickles on a locally baked brioche bun. Farmer Boys also elevated its cold coffee offering with new Iced Coffee with vanilla cold foam – made with 100% sustainably-sourced Arabica coffee beans, fresh whole milk and vanilla cold foam.

In true Farmer Boys fashion, the limited-time menu items are prepared with farm-fresh ingredients. Farmer Boys’ house-made onion straws, which can also be found on the BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad and BBQ Chicken Ranch Wrap, are prepared daily using whole onions which are hand-chopped each morning, soaked in buttermilk for three hours, and then fried to order. The tangy BBQ sauce achieves the perfect balance of sweet, spicy, and smoky, through a blend of mustard, onion, garlic, and paprika to deliver the taste of summer in each bite.

BBQ Crunch Burger boxes include Always Crispy Fries and a regular drink at $9.99 for the BBQ Crunch Cheeseburger Box and $11.99 for the BBQ Crunch Double Cheeseburger box – price may vary.

“After the positive feedback of the ‘Big Cheese Box’ and ‘Bacon Big Cheese Box’ from earlier this year, we wanted to introduce another value box option for our guests. Our guests love the surprise of our limited-time menu items, and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate summer than with a nod to the summer grilling season by featuring BBQ flavors,” says Joseph Ortiz, president and chief operating officer of Farmer Boys. “At Farmer Boys, we are known for prioritizing high-quality ingredients, and always ensuring the best guest experience. Prices are increasing across the fast-casual industry but those who visit Farmer Boys can rest assured that they are getting the best ingredients and flavors when they dine with us.”

The new BBQ Crunch Cheeseburger Boxes and Vanilla Iced Coffee with Cold Foam can be enjoyed for dine in, drive-thru, or for online pickup by visiting www.farmerboys.com.

For over 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high-quality, farm-fresh food in a fast-casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.