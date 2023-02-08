Farmer Boys Lands in Henderson

Farmer Boys is now serving all day breakfast, award-winning burgers, hearty salads, loaded sandwiches, and more at its newest restaurant located at 3431 St. Rose Pkwy. in Henderson.

“We’re excited to continue making new friends in the Henderson area by bringing farm fresh goodness to fast food,” says Joe Adney, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “Farmer Boys will continue cooking-to-order to serve great food that comes from hard work and local farms, whenever possible – a message that resonates with Nevada residents where we focus on continued growth for the brand and community.”

The Henderson - St. Rose Pkwy. location offers dine-in, drive-thru, and take-out service Sunday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Monday through Saturday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, which can all be prepared as a wrap, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. Having fresh ingredients that are hand-chopped on site daily has been a cornerstone of the Farmer Boys mission. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.