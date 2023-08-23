Farmer Boys Launches Kickin’ Chicken Strips Meals for Limited Time

Farmer Boys has launched new Kickin’ Chicken Strips Meals now through October 30. The new strips are made with 100 percent white meat, hand-cut, and double battered, for extra crispness and to seal in the flavor, in a proprietary recipe seasoned with garlic, onion and paprika, which is used in the popular Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich. Available as a 2pc, 3pc or 4pc, the meals include all-natural chicken breast strips, fries, Texas Toast and a regular drink. Guests are also encouraged to enjoy the meal with a variety of house-made sauces including Classic Ranch, Chili Ranch and Fiery Farmer’s Dipping Sauce.

To celebrate the new menu item launch, Farmer Boys is challenging its team members, fans, and guests to a “Chicken Dance Off” now through October 30th. Farmer Boys has pledged to donate $10 for each “Chicken Dance Off'' video posted to Instagram, taken at or in front a Farmer Boys restaurant with hashtag #FarmerBoysDance4ACause to support local children’s hospitals in California, Nevada, and Arizona. This fundraiser adds to Farmer Boys long-standing support of children’s hospital partners; Loma Linda Children’s Hospital in California for 23 years, UMC Children’s Hospital in Nevada for 6 years, and Phoenix Children’s Hospital in Arizona for the past 2 years.

“At Farmer Boys we're always striving to innovate new offerings, and through guest feedback we were inspired to elevate our existing chicken strips recipe by using the same flavorful proprietary seasoning blend & batter used for our fan-favorite Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich,” says Joe Adney, vice president and chief marketing officer at Farmer Boys. “Our R&D team went through extensive taste tests to produce a new product that we’re very proud of; chicken strips that are all-natural, hand-cut, and a testament to all Farmer Boys’ menu items being farm-fresh and all made-to-order. And, while serving farm-fresh food is at the heart of the Farmer Boys brand, so is supporting causes that we are passionate about. We knew that coupling the new menu item launch with a fun ‘challenge’ encouraging team members, guests, fans, and the public to help us raise funds and support of our treasured hospital partners would be a cluckin’ good time and we can’t wait to see the Farmer Boys extended family dance their tail feathers off for a good cause.”

To be eligible and counted towards Farmer Boys’ donations, up to $50,000, “Chicken Dance Off” videos must be posted to Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook as a static post or Reels before October 30, 2023 and the post must remain up until November 1, 2023. The account must be public, and the user must tag @farmerboysfood and hashtag #FarmerBoysDance4ACause.

For over 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

Farmer Boys offers drive-thru, dine-in, phone, take-out and delivery services. To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter. Farmer Boys fans are encouraged to download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app to enjoy personalized offers, birthday treats, early alerts about new menu launches, and information on local events. Farmer Boys’ VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play.