Farmer Boys, the beloved fast-casual restaurant known for its farm-fresh, award-winning burgers and exceptional value, is celebrating the season of gratitude with the launch of Celebrating Togetherness. The guest engagement campaign celebrates shared moments, meaningful connections, and community spirit that have defined the brand for more than 40 years.

Guests are encouraged to share their stories and favorite memories about “togetherness” at Farmer Boys via www.FarmerBoys.com/promotions/togetherness. Whether Farmer Boys is the monthly meet-up spot for friends, post-little league game meal with the family, or if your favorite memory is the first time you tried a Farmer Boys breakfast burrito, Farmer Boys wants to hear it! Each week, a story will be selected and awarded a $50 Farmer Boys gift card, through Nov. 21.

Additionally, the page will be live year-round, accepting submissions. Stories of everyday heroes, such as dedicated teachers, youth mentors, and others making a difference in their communities, are encouraged. Periodically, Farmer Boys will be selecting stories to highlight and reward with prizes, such as a celebratory meal, and to be featured on social media as part of Togetherness Tuesdays.

“Farmer Boys takes pride in serving the communities and families who have supported us for over 40 years,” said Noah Chillingworth, vice president and chief marketing officer of Farmer Boys. “The idea for Celebrating Togetherness came from learning that a guest of ours had his first date with his now-wife at Farmer Boys. It made us wonder how many more stories like that are out there. This initiative gives our guests a chance to share those meaningful moments that make everything we do worthwhile. We’re excited to hear from both longtime fans and new guests about the memories they’ve created at our restaurants.”

