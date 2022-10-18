Farmer Boys to Open Off-Premises-Enhanced Store in Henderson

Farmer Boys will open its second location in Henderson at 3431 St. Rose Pkwy. This Farmer Boys is the first to feature off premise enhancements such as a longer drive-thru queue and parking for digital orders. The interior of the restaurant also includes enhanced off-premise pickup areas to provide guests with convenient ways to access farm fresh food, fast.

“We’re excited to bring even more farm-fresh fare to the Henderson community and feel fortunate that our loyal guests have encouraged this further expansion,” says Joe Adney, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “Henderson has seen tremendous economic growth in recent years, and it’s not slowing down. We look forward to serving new guests and welcoming them into our growing Farmer Boys family.”

The Henderson - St. Rose Pkwy. location will hire approximately 50 employees, bringing a myriad of career opportunities to the city of Henderson. The restaurant will offer dine-in, drive-thru, and take-out service Sunday from 7am-10pm, Monday through Thursday from 6am - 10pm and Friday and Saturday from 6am to 11pm.

Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, which can all be prepared as a wrap, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. Having fresh ingredients that are hand-chopped on site daily has been a cornerstone of the Farmer Boys mission and this goes the same with these limited-time offerings. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.